Quantbot Technologies LP Has $777,000 Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $104.51 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

