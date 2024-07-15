Quantbot Technologies LP Has $904,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $12,168,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $81.53 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.45.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

