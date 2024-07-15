Quantbot Technologies LP Has $957,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,071 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.