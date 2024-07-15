Quantbot Technologies LP Has $984,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,020 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mattel by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.