Quantbot Technologies LP Has $989,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $109,514,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

