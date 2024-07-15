Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.