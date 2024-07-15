Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 926.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.