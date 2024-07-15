Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 201.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HMY. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

