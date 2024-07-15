Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

View Our Latest Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.