Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

EC opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

