Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $805,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 191,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

