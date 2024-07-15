Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $884,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $145.06 and a 52 week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

