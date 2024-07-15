Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $974,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in PHINIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $46.08.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

