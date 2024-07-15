Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

