Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $36.05 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.