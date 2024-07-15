Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $762,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 142,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

