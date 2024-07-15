Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.19 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

