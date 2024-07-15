Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,926,104. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.