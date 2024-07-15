Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 30,787 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

FOXA stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $36.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

