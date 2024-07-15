Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 9,585 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,585 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

