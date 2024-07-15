Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.17 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

