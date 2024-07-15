Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

View Our Latest Report on NMI

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.