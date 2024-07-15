Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after buying an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.