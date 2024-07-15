Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,278 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

