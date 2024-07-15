Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,572 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,753,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 20.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after buying an additional 126,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Up 0.7 %

ATKR stock opened at $143.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

