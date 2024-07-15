Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 37,018 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after buying an additional 974,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,210,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,315,000 after purchasing an additional 908,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

