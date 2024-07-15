Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,912 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Black Hills by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Black Hills by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

