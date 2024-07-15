Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,522 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,588,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.21.

NYSE TT opened at $343.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $347.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

