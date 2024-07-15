Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $812,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

