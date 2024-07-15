Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $853,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 79.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.47.

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

