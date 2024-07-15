Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

