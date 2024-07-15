Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,544 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $308,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,884,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 540,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

