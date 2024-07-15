Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $158.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.67, with a volume of 178487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

