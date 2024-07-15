Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

