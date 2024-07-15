QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

QNST traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,687. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $917.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 95.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

