Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Rallybio Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of RLYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. 28,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.38.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on RLYB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AI-Powered Insurance Disruptor: This Stock Is a Growth Machine
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.