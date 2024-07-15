Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rallybio Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. 28,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

