Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.1 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJF opened at $48.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Get Randstad alerts:

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.