Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.1 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
RANJF opened at $48.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $60.34.
About Randstad
