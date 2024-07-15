Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Ranpak worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ranpak by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Up 1.2 %

PACK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 45,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.39. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

