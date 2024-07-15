Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 5.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
