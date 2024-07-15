Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 5.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

