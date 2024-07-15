RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stake Reduced by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RCI Hospitality worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $476,992.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RICK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. 36,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,168. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

