REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $56,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

