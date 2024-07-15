Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 1,229,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.5 days.

Regis Resources Price Performance

RGRNF stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

