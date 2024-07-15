Reviewing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.48%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 25.56 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.42

This table compares TeraWulf and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23%

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.