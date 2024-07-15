Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 244.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

