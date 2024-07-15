RGC Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

RGC Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.16. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

