Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Update

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,369. Richtech Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

