River Global Investors LLP Sells 26,077 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Global Investors LLP cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 733,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,623. The company has a market capitalization of $359.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

