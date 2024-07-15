Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,796 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Robert Half by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

RHI opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

