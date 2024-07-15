Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKLB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.65 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

