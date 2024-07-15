Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Up 42.5%

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 42.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.76). Approximately 596,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 590,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.15).

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Trading Up 42.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

Featured Stories

